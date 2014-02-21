The Best And Worst Design From The 2014 Olympics

Before the 2014 Olympic Games came along, Sochi was a humble little seaside city. Residents there hardly knew what they were in for. Photographers for a new book called The Sochi Project spent two years documenting Sochi and argue that it makes next to no sense to turn this resort destination into a world stage for a massive sporting event. [ Link ]





When Putin and his cronies stormed into Sochi, they spent a total of $51 billion–$40 billion over budget–building the most expensive Olympic Games in history. An infographic by Russia’s Anti-Corruption Foundation reveals how government officials and businessmen turned the Olympics into a source of illicit income. Marvel here at the staggering costs of the Games, from a $25,000 stadium seat to an $8.7 billion highway (the world’s most expensive). You’d think they could’ve bought a few working doorknobs, too. [Link]





So, how did all these ridiculously expensive skating palaces and ice domes turn out? We ranked the Sochi architecture from best to worst (spoiler alert: Vladimir Putin’s chest is tied for number one). [Link]





More impressive than most of Sochi’s gaudy monoliths was Base Design’s rebranding of the Olympic Museum in Switzerland, a sleek graphic identity, which we awarded with an imaginary gold medal. [Link]





With all the money they spent, you’d think the Olympic Committee could have designed a flashier Sochi logo. But there’s actually a compelling story behind the 2014 logo’s minimal, futuristic look. The first Olympic logo made with the digital world in mind, it beat out an original proposal for a more traditional, ornate design. Check out the history of Olympic logos (many of them much worse than Sochi’s) here. [Link]





Sochi’s biggest uniform fiasco came when the American speedskating team ditched Under Armour’s fancy Mach 39 speedskating suit. Team members claimed it slowed them down, and switched back to their old suits. Embarrassing for Under Armour, but not as embarrassing as one poor bobsledder’s pants split. [Link]





A tour through Olympic posters from 1906 to today is a lesson in the evolution of graphic design. Posters throughout the last century channeled Art Deco, minimalism, the hippie aesthetic, and Keith Haring’s graffiti art, all toward the same end of capturing the spirit of the games through design. Sochi’s poster, a vivid diamond pattern, doesn’t capture much of anything. [Link]