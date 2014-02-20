Author Philip Pullman Explains Why He’s Spent The Past Few Months Tweeting About A Housefly

Philip Pullman, author of the wildly successful His Dark Materials young adult fantasy trilogy, is hard at work crafting his hotly-anticipated follow-up to that series, The Book Of Dust.

Philip Pullman

Pullman told the the Guardian in 2007 that it’s “a big, big book,” and it’s clearly big enough that, while working on it, he’s also published a pair of other titles: 2010’s The Good Man Jesus and the Scoundrel Christ and 2012’s Fairy Tales From The Brothers Grimm, in which he rewrote classic Grimm’s tales in his own distinctive voice. In 2012, he told the BBC that The Book of Dust is his main focus now–but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t still seek out the occasional side-project as a diversion.

Pullman’s current diversion isn’t a book exploring, say, the Norse myths, or a reinterpretation of Christian mythology as a series of fairy tales: Rather, he’s spent the past several months chronicling the adventures of Jeffrey, his favorite housefly, on Twitter.

“I joined Twitter last November because the people who do my website suggested it. I was a bit tentative at first, as if I was going into the water on a cold day,” he recalls. “I didn’t have much to say, actually. I’m not on tour at the moment and I’m not doing many appearances–I’m just staying at home and writing a book, which is (a) dull and (b) private. But we did have this very friendly fly in the kitchen, so I started tweeting about what he was up to.”

Pullman’s narration of the fly’s adventures–he named him Jeffrey–continued until the fly disappeared. “I wrote an obituary for him, but then some people said how sorry they were, so I brought him back to life. And from then on,” Pullman says, “It was fiction.”

Writing fiction is, of course, Pullman’s profession, but it’s easy to see how Tweeting the ongoing adventures of Jeffrey–who encounters a variety of other bugs, joins a band, serves as a secret agent, and becomes a foot soldier in the War on Dung–would provide some satisfaction for Pullman while he’s in the midst of a years-in-the-making follow-up to his most beloved work. On Twitter, as he writes about Jeffrey’s adventures, he’s able to pack his work with whimsy and inside jokes that might be inappropriate in a novel. There are gags about British light orchestral music, and Pullman–whose son is a professional viola player–gives “the viola section of the Silverfish Symphony Orchestra” a hard time.

“What I welcome about telling a story like this is the brevity,” he says. “Normally I work at much greater length, and with a greater degree of–so to speak–seriousness. This is fun.”