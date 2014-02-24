How to Lose Jobs And Alienate People On LinkedIn

Sometimes building connections on LinkedIn feels a little like my relationship with my insurance broker–I don’t appreciate the true value of the relationship until I really, really need it.

While LinkedIn is a powerful professional networking tool, with over 270 million members, it’s hard work to consistently stay on top of the service’s newest features and functionality. Moreover, while the platform seems innocent enough, there are plenty of opportunities to screw up.

Here are a few things you should NOT do, things that could impact potential work opportunities and contacts.

LinkedIn puts a hefty amount of public emphasis on your updates, so if you edit your job title or profile, your network is immediately in the know. Which means that if you lose your job, for example, broadcasting this change could lead to an embarrassing scenario that could hurt other work prospects. Also, if you’re updating your profile because you’re looking for a new gig, this could raise a flag with your current employer.

As a quick test, I slightly tweaked my current LinkedIn position to see what would happen. Within a few minutes, eight people liked my new position. During that same period, four people congratulated me on my new job (despite the fact that my title and employer pretty much stayed the same).

The fix: To turn off your activity broadcasts, select Account & Settings, and under Privacy & Settings/Privacy Controls, unselect “Let people know when you change your profile, make recommendations, or follow companies.” This will help to keep your most important activity updates private.

There is something tantalizing about checking out who’s checking you out on LinkedIn. However, if you’re the one doing all the lurking, it sends the wrong message to potential business contacts. The good news is that you can hide who you are, even without paying for a premium account.