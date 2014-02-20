Should You Major In Video Game Design?

Consumers spend over $20 billion on video games, so budding programmers are eager to dive into the field. Meanwhile, universities across the country, who offer degrees in video game design, are just as eager to scoop up applicants. But as the Internet and mobile platforms continue to disrupt the gaming landscape, these schools are being forced to adapt. Can they compete with the speed and edge of a self-taught experience?

“Mobile is definitely a major change,” says Doug Schilling, a former Microsoft engineer. He’s now a senior lecturer and the game design department chair at DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond, Washington.

Only 26 years old and with a student body of just over one thousand, the private DigiPen Institute started as a computer simulation and animation studio, and gradually started offering courses in 3-D computer animation. It worked with Nintendo of America to establish post-secondary study in video game programming in the early ’90s. Today, it’s one of the country’s leading schools that specializes in interactive computer tech.

“Another example is the shift from a traditional ‘full purchase’ or subscription model, to a free-to-play model for casual games and massive multiplayer online games,” Schilling says. (“Free-to-play,” or F2P, refers to games that charge customers little to nothing. Angry Birds Go! is an example.) So DigiPen is integrating solutions to these modern challenges into their curriculum: “Students are learning why these monetization techniques are of such interest to publishers, and how game design and development convert an F2P player into a paying customer.”

And major universities across the country–MIT, Michigan State University, North Carolina State University, the University of Wisconsin, the Savannah College of Art and Design, and scores of others–now offer both undergrad and graduate programs in video game design and production of their own. The Princeton Review even compiles a list of America’s top gaming programs, and the updated list will be released next month.

Video games’ seep into academia has been a steady drip over the last decade, so their existence is nothing new. But the video game industry has exploded into a market that can outperform motion pictures, and several widespread technological trends have disrupted the way people play, build, buy, and sell video games.

For example, in today’s world of crowdsourcing, veteran and rookie devs alike can make a game in their garage, launch a funding campaign on Kickstarter, and then smack the world in the face with the next Flappy Bird. When success can come so easily to those in an increasingly crowded and competitive arena, does an expensive university degree in video games really matter?