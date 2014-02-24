BBC’s New Online-Only Show Has A Message About Bullying–And How Kids Watch “TV”

The BBC has just launched cyber comedy mystery series Dixi , its first standalone online interactive drama for kids–further proof if it is needed that for a new generation, TV is fast becoming the second screen.

Dixi is an online-only comedy drama about a teenage girl called Shari who devotes much of her time sharing her experiences through pictures and videos via a fictitious social network called Dixi then turns detective when her page is hacked.





A selection of interactive content both interwoven with and running alongside the video webisodes, which will play out in the U.K. Monday to Friday across the next three weeks, include games, web chats and an actual version of the social networks for users to view.

Created by writer Dan Berlinka and produced by Kindle Entertainment, the series provides both encouragement for children’s creativity online and advice on the potential dangers surrounding online privacy and cyber bullying, CBBC (Children’s BBC) controller Cheryl Taylor explains. “The sheer number of places children can go to be entertained has grown significantly in recent years with many consuming programs (on demand) on iPlayer, and video and games on tablet and mobile,” she says. “It’s an exciting time to be creative where there are so many new ways of communicating with our audience.”

Online exclusivity allowed the creators to pack more content into each webisode and maintain a fast-paced and snack-able narrative.





“A rich mix of additional content including videos, profiles and web chats for the audience to join will give us instant reaction and feedback from fans,” Taylor adds. “We’re keen to learn as much as possible about how our audience choose to engage with it and why. We have several interactive dramas in development and we’ll use this feedback to help shape even more engaging content in the near future.”

The launch of Dixi follows a number of recent CBBC innovations in digital interactive entertainment and storytelling.