5 Free Apps For Protecting Your Privacy

If you hate losing your phone, have a reason to hide, or have a mobile search history you’d love to clear, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Lookout (Android and iOS)

Several apps offer theft protection, antivirus and location services, but Lookout puts them all in one product. Connect your device to an online account and you can locate it on a map, and choose to “Scream,” “Lock,” or “Wipe” the phone from afar.

History Eraser (Android)

Another app that simplifies a feature that’s already spread across multiple settings, History Eraser is a self-explanatory. Select which apps to clear (including call history, texts and searches) and it frees up storage space… and covers your tracks.

Private Files (iOS)