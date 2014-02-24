Kenyan Series “The Samaritans” Takes A Mockumentary Look At The World Of NGOs

We’ve seen mockumentaries that poke fun at small-town office life, local government, the excesses of late ’70s rock and roll, and countless other topics. Given the ubiquity of the format, you could be forgiven for thinking that the well of fake-reality as a way to highlight the absurdity of a given topic had run dry.

But after looking at Hussein Kurji’s online series, The Samaritans, it clear that the world of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and international nonprofits, which can involve a lot of westerners trying to help people in Africa without a nuanced understanding of the challenges involved, is a more-than-ripe target for the Office-style treatment.

Kurji, who lives and produces the show in Kenya, had his share of concerns about the way his country is perceived by people with good intentions, but not a lot of deep understanding. But rather than issue a polemic or a lecture, he wanted to raise those concerns with a few well-placed jokes.

“The concept was born because the world we were tackling had never been attempted as comedy within Kenya before,” he tells us. “Seeing other examples of the genre, and the kind of humor we were aiming for, it lent itself well to the mockumentary format.” There aren’t a lot of comedies of this nature being produced in Kenya, which Kurji says helped him recruit his large, diverse cast.





“Everyone was drawn to the script, and to the mockumentary concept,” he says. “The fact that this genre of comedy had not been tried before [in Kenya] and that we were focusing on the NGO world were two big ticks for everyone.” The cast–which in the first season includes 21 actors–features talent from Canada, South Africa, the U.K., the U.S., Senegal, Nigeria, the Netherlands, and, of course, Kenya. The production team recruited through social media, open casting calls, and via expat groups.

To raise money for production, Kurji started a Kickstarter campaign (raising $10,000 in the process) that–perhaps ironically–also led him to an NGO that saw the eight-minute demo he’d shot. “While we were crowdfunding, an NGO happened upon it and wanted to help us further,” he says. Now that the first two episodes have been completed and made available, Kurji is using a unique distribution model to continue funding the show.





“At our site, the first two episodes are available for rent–and people can pledge to future episodes,” he says. “Yes, we are raising funds just like an NGO–the irony is not lost on us.” For viewers who aren’t sure if they’ll like the show, there are two-minute clips from each episode available for free. Afterward, viewers can pledge any amount they like, starting with $5, to receive a password to access a Vimeo page with the full episodes.