Why Do Companies Keep Getting Hacked?

“These days, criminal hacking is a business,” Patrick Thomas, a security consultant at Neohapsis, tells Fast Company. “Everything that is done has a chain linked to real dollars. And hackers are looking for the shortest chain.”

Sometimes, that entails stealing credit card numbers directly. Other times, it’s selling user emails and passwords en masse on the deep web. Whether it involves an SQL injection or, in the case of Snapchat, the exploitation of faulty script, these recent incidences again beg the question: Why do major Internet companies keep getting hacked? Shouldn’t we have learned our lesson by now?

One reason: Human beings are still the weakest link in the aforementioned chain to real dollars. “Humans can’t be upgraded,” says security blogger Graham Cluley in a phone conversation. “You can’t fix the bug in people’s brain that makes them click a link, or choose a really dumb password.”

You can’t fix the bug in people’s brain that makes them click a link, or choose a really dumb password.

Take the recent Target hack, which leaked the personal data of 110 million customers. The breach reportedly began as an email-based phishing scheme. Although the retailer’s consumer-facing website is well defended, hackers were reportedly able to gain access into Target’s corporate network by using stolen authentication credentials from a subcontractor that dealt primarily in air conditioning. Someone in that subcontractor’s office clicked something bad.

You can hardly blame them, though. Social engineering attacks over email have been refined to a point that they’re, at first glance, unremarkable. They’re now built to “sail right through spam filters,” explains Thomas. “It might look professional and well worded. It might use words from your business. It might even look expected.”





While the human element is an inescapable part of our hacking vulnerability, the other, equally messy part of the equation is that security is rarely a priority for the companies actually building software. Developers would rather ship a product fast than spend time testing a product for potential risks–as Wednesday’s Tinder mishap perfectly illustrates.