P&G Salutes Paralympians And The World’s Toughest Moms

If you thought it was heartwarming when P&G gave us a glimpse of the moms behind the Olympians, you’ll be just as misty watching its newest ad that pays homage to the moms behind Paralympians.





We’ve already seen one great example of ads that focus on the common traits of those competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. This spot by Wieden+Kennedy Portland is in the voice of the athletes, thanking their moms for pushing and inspiring them to reach far above and beyond any disability, ending on the tagline, “The world’s toughest moms raise the world’s toughest kids.”