Google Fiber Wants To Expand Into 34 New Cities

Google is in the early stages of another Google Fiber expansion that could potentially triple the number of cities with access to the ultra-high-speed Internet service.





In a blog post Wednesday, Milo Medin, VP of Google Access Services, named the Atlanta, Portland, San Jose, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Antonio, Nashville, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham metropolitan areas, and the 34 cities that they contain, as targets. Through 2014, Google will work with these cities to see if the fiber integration is feasible.

We’re going to work on a detailed study of local factors that could affect construction, like topography (e.g., hills, flood zones), housing density and the condition of local infrastructure. Meanwhile, cities will complete a checklist of items that will help them get ready for a project of this scale and speed. For example, they’ll provide us with maps of existing conduit, water, gas and electricity lines so that we can plan where to place fiber.

Medin admits it is unlikely that all parties will get what they want. “While we do want to bring Fiber to every one of these cities, it might not work out for everyone,” he wrote.

For now, Google Fiber is only available in Kansas City, Austin, and Provo, where users have the option of paying $70 per month for 1-gigabit per second Internet service or $120 a month for a cable and Internet bundle. But the rest of us might not have to wait much longer.