Samsung Bashes Apple (Again) In Galaxy Note 3 Ad

Putting one of its elite influencers to work (sort of), Samsung is enlisting the eminently marketable LeBron James for one of its favorite pastimes–making fun of Apple.

In a new commercial for the Galaxy Note 3, Samsung uses a video of Bron throwing down a dunk to show off the phone/tablet’s big, glitzy 5.7-inch HD screen, contrasting it with–as the narrator puts it–“this other phone” and its less pixel-dense 4-inch display. “Shouldn’t we enjoy this high-definition jam on a screen that’s actually high definition?” asks the narrator. “Boo-yah!” he adds, enthusiastically.

Samsung’s latest push comes just a few weeks after the leading Android phone maker’s marketing squad was rumored to be policing Apple logos in Sochi–a charge Samsung denied to Fast Company. Now, with news swirling of a new Galaxy S5 imminent and the annual iPhone rumor mill already humming along, it’s no surprise to see the two companies back at it again.