Bet You Never Thought Shepherd’s Pie Would Tug At Your Heartstrings

As with all relationships within families, the one between fathers and daughters has its own complexities and cliches. This new ad for Colman’s Shepherd’s Pie Mix, of all things, takes a look at how one father tries to help his teenage daughter after a break-up.

Created by London-based agency adam&eve/DDB, the ad marks the start of the U.K. food brand’s 200th anniversary celebration campaign based on the notion that food can be used to express feelings we find hard to say.





Maybe it’s the dad’s subtle gesture, or the way director Pete Riski juxtaposes the cold grey outdoors with a kitchen that feels like an Instagrammed ideal, but this spot is going to make a few dads and daughters feel like they just finished cutting some onions for a shepherd’s pie of their own.