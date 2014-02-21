The Tricky Balance Of Using Humor To Boost Your Brand (And 5 Companies Who Got It Right)

Humor is one of the best ways to get people’s attention and to get potential customers talking about your product. A quick look at Unruly Media’s top viral videos of 2013 shows that at least half use humor to get audiences clicking on the “share” button (well, that and David Beckham’s abs ).

The Nielsen Global Survey of Trust in Advertising polled more than 29,000 Internet respondents in 58 countries to measure consumer sentiment on 19 forms of advertising formats. Forty-seven percent of global respondents agreed that humorous ads resonated most.

Here’s a look at some of the successful ways humor has been used by brands across social media channels to connect with audiences, boost awareness, sell new products, and improve customer service.

Some brands have no problems being funny in 140 characters. Oreo Cookie’s Twitter feed isn’t so much about deep and meaningful interaction as it is about entertaining followers with cookie-related jokes and topical musings. With over 290,000 followers, that’s a lot of love for the comical cookie.

How does a fast food restaurant get 10 million Likes? Taco Bell’s quirky updates and humorous photos have given them a lively and engaged Facebook community eager to share their posts with friends. The company is great at mixing up off-beat comments with amusing images–and it’s a recipe that goes down well with their fans.

One of Taco Bell Facebook Photos

Southwest Airlines is renowned for its fun approach to flying, and it’s its ethos that filters through the company’s social media channels. Their Pinterest page has boards for “Plane Party Ideas,” “Baked with LUV” plane-themed cakes, and “Just PLANE Fun Crafts and Such.” If you need to know how to carve a plane on a pumpkin this year, or else make aviation themed seat placement cards, then Southwest’s page is the place for you. With over 15,000 fans, this airline knows what flies with pinners.

Southwest Airlines Pin Board Photo

The phenomenon of the viral video has been the Holy Grail to 21st-century marketers keen to make their company heard above the buzz of competing noise. The idea that people would actively seek out and share commercials is so appealing that many marketers are turning to humor as a way to ensure online interaction. Old Spice’s You Tube channel has over 370,000 subscribers because of the sustained quality and sheer entertainment of their output. One hilarious video, “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” has had a staggering 46 million views.