How To Build (And Sustain) A Remote Workforce

Despite the 2013 uproar caused by Yahoo CEO Marisa Meyer’s decision to ban the company’s remote working policy, telecommuting is still thriving, and it’s easy to see why. According to Global Workplace Analytics and the Telework Research Network, telecommuting increased 80% from 2005 to 2012 and it’s estimated that regular telecommuters will total 3.9 million by 2016, which is a 21% increase from the current level.

In most cases, to stay truly competitive, hiring the best talent means looking beyond a company’s 50-mile radius. But not all organizations may be ready to expand beyond their existing four walls. So what does it take to foster a truly successful remote working culture?

While every candidate you interview will be unique, there are some commonalities when it comes to strong remote workers. They are fiercely independent, yet committed to their work. And while they are true “self-starters” who can continuously innovate on their own, they are equally skilled at collaborating with others. One way to identify these traits is to look at past work experience.

Look for candidates who have exhibited independence, perhaps by launching their own businesses or taking a chance on a startup.

When hiring for a remote workplace, look for candidates who have exhibited this independence on their resumes, perhaps by launching their own businesses or taking a chance on a startup (bonus points if they stayed on through a successful exit). The ability to make lateral moves within a large company can also be a great indicator that a person seeks out new challenges and performs well at each one.

Before you attempt to start a remote working environment at your company, ask management if they are really ready to give their remote teams the autonomy they need to do their jobs well. There’s nothing worse than being a remote employee who feels micro-managed from hundreds of miles away, or a manager who constantly questions how much work is actually getting done from remote employees.