How One Man Talked Sir Jony Ive Out Of Quitting Design

“I worked with his father [a silversmith who became a design technology teacher and later a schools inspector] on the panel of a design competition for students,” the 87-year-old said.

“He got in touch with me a bit later and said, my son Jonathan’s at university in Newcastle and is thinking about giving up his industrial design course. Maybe you could revive his interest?”

Karen invited the design student to the Letchworth offices of Ogle, the company he led from 1962 to 1999 and which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary. “I showed them around, and the outcome was that Jonathan stuck to industrial design and made a huge success of it.”