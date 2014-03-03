How BuzzFeed Made The Online Quiz Irresistible

Unless you’re one of those people who’s still not on Facebook, you’ve probably seen BuzzFeed’s quizzes pop into your newsfeed.

Everybody loves them: Even Rupert Murdoch took the ‘Which Billionaire Tycoon Are You?’ one–don’t worry, he got himself.

We’ve named BuzzFeed as a Most Innovative Company for the way they understand the way we share. As CEO Jonah Peretti has said before, if a piece of content gets going on social networks, it has a chance at getting 34 times the traffic than if it’s just on the homepage.

And we just kept tweaking it, it would languish for a while and eventually it got to the point where quizzes just exploded.

The most successful quizzes, then, are the things we can’t help but share:Which Decade Do You Actually Belong In? and What Kind of Dog Are You? have each pushed past the 8 million pageview mark; What Career Should You Actually Have? has crested 13 million. What City Should You Actually Live In? has earned 20 millions clicks; Which State Do You Actually Belong In has nearly 40 million total views. But while the just-published essays doing psychoanalysis on the quizzes might make you think that they just started, they’ve been around for a long time–and their growth is a case study in clickable perseverance.

By a long time we mean 2008. The early quizzes look retro in comparison to the eye-fetching sweetness of the traffic-monster quizzes we know today; rather than a grid of hilarious possible answers, users get a bubble to click on.





“What happens with these products internally, they live and die by the excitement of our editorial staff,” says chief technology officer Mark Wilkie.

When the quizzes first launched, Wilkie recalls, the interface wasn’t so great–you had to build this whole logic of the quiz and that took tons of time and effort. And since the editorial staff was left unstoked by the prospect of quizzes, they languished.