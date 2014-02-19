This One-Take, Pharrell-Daft Punk Triple Mashup Video Puts On a Lilliputian Concert

Obviously, if you have the money, you get Hologram 2Pac as a special effect in your musical performance. If four months worth of digital wizardry isn’t in the budget, however, you might just have to find another way to project more people into a live performance–something that is becoming the trademark of a duo called Pomplamoose .

Much like their previous video, last fall’s Lorde/Beck/2Pac collision, Pomplamoose starts off the new “Happy Get Lucky” with a disclaimer: “All effects in this video were created with only white foam board and a single projector.” Soon, however, they elaborate, describing their process further, perhaps responding to stumped guessers on YouTube. “We drag shapes around in our video editor,” the caption continues while illustrating exactly what it describes, “to line them up with our set.” The effects produced look like the very same that might be digitally added later, only here they are done in real time in a single take.





With the “Look, Ma, no hands” table-setting out of the way, the video starts in earnest. “Happy Get Lucky” mashes together three different Pharrell-involved hits of 2013–the Oscar-nominated “Happy” and two singles from Daft Punk’s Grammy-winning Random Access Memories. (Few humans have ever experienced as good a year as Pharrell did in 2013.) Singer/guitarist Nataly Dawn sings while arranging miniature sets around the room, onto which are projected tiny versions of herself and husband/multi-instrumentalist Jack Conte alternately dancing and playing music while geometric shapes light up in electric colors. Eventually a tiny audience is carted in, and basically a Lilliputian concert is happening.





If this is what the band can do in their garage, just imagine what they’d create with Hologram 2Pac money.