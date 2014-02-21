3 Unexpected Pricing Lessons From Crossfit

Walk into any Crossfit gym, and you’ll probably hear loud music blasting over the grunts of people sweat, through rigorous exercises.

Regardless of your athletic ability or interest in fitness, there are several lessons from Crossfit’s business model.

Crossfit gyms typically charge two to fives times more than typical gyms. In Boston, for example, a typical gym membership costs about $85 while Crossfit gym memberships range from $200 to $300. You might think that this high pricing strategy would inhibit Crossfit gyms, making it difficult for them to attract new customers and grow, but the opposite is true. Many Crossfit gyms are expanding to accommodate an influx of members.

It’s certainly not about the equipment or the amenities. Unlike typical gyms, Crossfit gyms have absolutely no mirrors or fancy workout machines. Instead, you’ll only find pull-up bars, barbells, kettle bells, jump ropes and lots of open space. The key to Crossfit’s success is that striped down to basics — it’s about doing a very intense workout focused exclusively on improving your level of personal fitness and achieving results.

This is a model that business owners can learn a great deal from, especially when it comes to pricing.

While just about anyone can keep a membership at a typical gym, the same cannot be said of Crossfit. Of course, anyone can join Crossfit. But only a specific type of person will want to stick around. Those customers are highly committed to exercise and make fitness such a high priority that they are willing to invest the equivalent of a car payment toward their gym memberships every month. As a result, Crossfit gyms have fiercely loyal customers that will sacrifice other priorities in order to remain a member of their Crossfit communities.

Lesson: Most businesses try to be accessible to everyone – and in the end, they are desirable to no one. The owners of these companies are worried about being as affordable as possible to a broad range of people. However, the most successful organizations develop a pricing strategy that focuses on appealing to only one group: their most desirable customers.