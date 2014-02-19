Ex-Lifehacker Editor Unveils An App For Turning Selfies Into GIFs

Adam Pash, who used to run the DIY-and-tech emporium that is Lifehacker , just posted a new web app called And Then I Was Like , which uses your computer’s webcam to help you create a GIF of your face, or whatever else it’s pointed at. It’s great; super easy to use, which a lot of GIF-making tools aren’t, and tailor-made for reaction GIFs, as its name suggests. Pash answered some of my questions about the app over email.

What was the motivation for creating the app?

1) GIFs are a lot of fun.

2) Browser technology has reached a point where you can record video in your browser without Flash.

3) I really like animated GIFs, but I think it’d be great if more people participated in the creation of GIFs. And Then I Was Like makes it as easy as it could possibly be to do that.

It’d be interesting to see people use it to demonstrate things, like a step in a recipe.

Are you planning on turning it into a mobile app, or is it staying as a web app?

Right now I kind of like the idea of it as web-focused, but I’m not ruling out a mobile app. Convention is being bucked here! Mobile last!

How do you see the GIFs made with the app being used?

I, like everyone else, really like animated GIFs–but the steady stream of pop culture repeats gets a little stale. My hope is that the site will help move GIFs into a more participatory medium–rather than finding a GIF as a proxy to your feelings, maybe it’d be fun to just make one!