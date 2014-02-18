advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dwyane Wade And Gatorade Surprise High School Team With Extreme Locker Room Makeover

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

When the eyes of the basketball world were focused on New Orleans as the NBA’s elite names descended on the city for the league’s annual all-star game, Gatorade decided to take a little bit of that attention and focus it on Riverdale High School’s basketball team.


For the first time in two decades, the Riverdale Rebels were on the brink of a playoff berth. In addition to the commitment, training and sense of brotherhood, the other thing the varsity basketball team had in common with so many others across the country is a pretty beat-up locker room that’s been home to smelly sweat socks since the Kennedy administration.

Then on February 15th, midway through a make-or-break Rebels game, Gatorade and agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA converted the old, run-down locker room to something more akin to NBA-style professional standards. To top it off, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made a surprise appearance to unveil the new digs and hang out with the very happy teens.


Gatorade has long been associated with elite athletes and pros, but this strikes a different no less appropriate chord–similar to its wildly successful Replay series–integrating the brand’s clout among amateurs into its overall story.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life