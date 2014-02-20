How To Start The Rebranding Process Without Losing Your Mind

But trepidation aside, you know that things need to change.

Here are seven tips to consider before embarking on organizational rebranding:

Your logo: the apex of your organization’s image. It is by far the most integral component to beginning the rebranding process–it all starts here. For now, put aside thoughts of annual reports, newsletters, and websites. The logo comes first.

Focus on gathering feedback of your current brand from an array of external sources (This does not mean seeking the advice of friends and family). Surveys and focus groups are the best way to go. Results of this environmental scan will be invaluable in helping guide your decision-making later on.

The next step is to gain the trust and buy-in from your staff, Board Directors and other key stakeholders. It’s not about presenting the final product, or logo mock-ups, at this stage–it’s about fostering enthusiasm for change. Everyone should be on-board and excited by the possibilities ahead.

It’s imperative that you find the right branding agency for your organization, one that you feel comfortable working with. Don’t rush this decision, but take time to meet with a few. Once you’ve landed on the right fit, make your intentions clear from the get-go in terms of expectation; also be sure to understand the agency’s process, and how this will lead to the best result. Remember, they may be the experts in design, but you are the experts of your organization. A good agency will listen carefully, and lead you through the process.