9 Ways To Make Airport Delays Bearable

Sooner or later it happens to all of us: you get stuck in an airport you don’t wish to be in for an uncertain amount of time. If it’s overnight, you know to head into town and make the most of it. But what if you’re stuck for just a few hours–enough to be annoying, but not really worth ensconcing yourself somewhere?

I asked dozens of people this question, and came up with a few ideas beyond the obvious solution of answering your emails. Here’s how to turn your airport woes into useful time or maybe even actual fun:

The wonderful thing about airport bars is that no one is there with their usual posse, and no one will judge you for drinking before noon. This is humanity at its most unguarded. So pull up a seat, order a beer, and practice the art of making conversation with strangers in a lower stress situation than you’ll encounter elsewhere. Start with the weather that has you stuck and go from there.

Lots of airports have something interesting on display, and while most people breeze past, someone put serious thought into these things. Philadelphia’s airport, for instance, currently boasts an exhibit of historic communication technology: old typewriters, rotary phones, etc.

Going to a spa in normal life is a major time and logistical commitment: You have to make an appointment, drive there, disrobe, and so forth. Airport spas offer quick but no less de-stressing versions of spa services. And if you’re in Newark and don’t want to be, you probably have a reasonable quantity of stress to deal with. Shoulder rubs are more fun than cleaning out your inbox.

But skip the good-for-you tomes. Give yourself permission to buy a total page turner, or even a few gossip magazines that you would never read otherwise. If you ever wanted to learn how Jessica Simpson really lost the baby weight, now’s your chance!

If you’re not on a plane–otherwise known as a conference call free zone–then time just opened up in your schedule. You can try getting colleagues in far-flung locales on the line but, better yet, call a friend you love dearly but just can’t seem to connect with. Who knows? If the delays and cancelations are widespread enough, she may be stuck in an airport too.