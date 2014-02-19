Take A Stand With Participation

The Dove Campaign for Real Beauty*, IBM Smarter Planet and American Express Small Business Saturday all have in two things in common: They were big winners at the 2013 Cannes Lions and each leveraged a new formula for enduring engagement Edelman calls a participation platform.

Whether corporate positioning, consumer marketing or B-to-B communications, these programs illustrate: the power of a deeply held conviction, when combined with a bold provocation, an invitation to take part, collaboration with intriguing partners and multi-year planned and spontaneous reverberation. The result is deeper and more sustained engagement that doesn’t just “seem” authentic, it actually is.

In each of these cases, the initiative ties a company or brand to an issue, trend or value – one that is bigger and broader than their business alone. Dove supporting women’s and girls’ self-esteem to create a new definition of beauty. American Express championing small businesses as worthy of committed patronage. IBM applying its ability to engage big data to create both business value and a “smarter planet.”

Each taps into a passion or a purpose that is meaningful both to the companies and the people with whom they want to connect. Their platforms challenge skepticism. They demonstrate that maybe, just maybe, these companies have a soul, values and ideas people can relate to, learn from and engage with.

This approach is in stark contrast to the companies and brands that think if they simply tell people about their philanthropy or “tie to some cause” they will have the same impact. Others try to look smarter by assigning idea exploration to a media partner or another third party — an obvious and oftentimes transparent passing of the buck.

Our view is that brands need skin in the game — actions, not just words. And that the journey to true participation is iterative, one that ebbs, flows and evolves over time.