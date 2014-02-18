Old Spice Hair Will Play Your Huey Lewis And The News Requests On The Piano

When Old Spice first launched the new campaign for its hair products, the brand told us it would give us “hair that gets results.” Results like chatting up pretty ladies and winning that infuriating carnival claw game .

Now it’s moved online and taken things to a whole new, weirder level. Not only will your man-mane look good and maybe even crawl off your melon to get the results you want, but it may just be able to play Huey Lewis and the News’s greatest hits on the piano. Such a random and specific skill, yet bizarrely intriguing. Why Huey Lewis and the News? Tens of millions of records sold, Oscar nominated, Grammy-winning and one hell of career arc, the real question is why not Huey Lewis and the News?

Once again the work of agency Wieden + Kennedy and director Tom Kuntz, the site–dubbed “That’s The Power of Hair”–asks you to pick from 29 Huey Lewis hits, including its namesake “The Power of Love,” “The Heart of Rock n’ Roll,” “I Want a New Drug,” “Bad is Bad,” and “Doing It All for My Baby.”





It may make you laugh, but don’t be surprised if it also makes you immediately add “Sports” to your Spotify collection.