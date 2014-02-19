Stop Wasting Your Intern’s Potential And Get Your Own Coffee

Internships are a big business these days. As full-time jobs remain hard to secure for many millennials, young people eager to gain skills and work experience fill the intern ranks (often starting as early as high school and frequently extending past college graduation).

Despite a few high-profile companies like Conde Nast ending their programs, Lauren Berger, CEO of the internship portal InternQueen.com reports that “our phone keeps ringing with employers.”

But just because companies want interns and young people want internships doesn’t mean all programs are constructed thoughtfully. The internship program, in terms of priority, is often “the lowest on the list,” says Berger, whose new book, Welcome to the Real World, will be out in April. There may be an intern coordinator, but companies often pawn this job off “to an entry-level employee who might not have enough on her plate.” Interns wind up doing whatever basic tasks people can think of around the office (data entry, filing) without much strategy involved.

That’s fine if you just need extra manpower, but if so, in an era of high-profile lawsuits over intern pay, you may be better off using a temp agency. A smarter approach is to think about how you can best use your interns to achieve both your goals and theirs.

At the most fundamental level, interns want a full-time job, eventually, and you want competent people who know how to do their jobs on the day you hire them.

These desires can mesh together. At Deloitte–a staple on Vault.com’s list of top internship programs–the internship program represents a “pretty significant pipeline,” says Scott McQuillan, national recruiting leader, Deloitte Tax LLP. The goal is to hire as many of the interns as possible within one to two years–which makes recruiting more efficient–and the program has “a very high conversion rate” thanks to the training and experience interns gain.

After a one day company orientation, interns go through a week of training related to the business unit they’ll be staffed on. Then they spend their internships working directly on client engagements. “They are treated very similarly to the way we would utilize a full-time hire,” McQuillan says, albeit with extra mentorship and constructive feedback to ease the transition into a professional environment.