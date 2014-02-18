See Lego Posters For All This Year’s Best Picture Nominees

We’ve already seen what this year’s crop of Best Picture nominees might look like with more realistic posters. Now, let’s have a look at the same movies with way less realistic posters, comprised of toy people.

Lego’s silver screen ambitions do not satisfy easily. It wasn’t enough for the toy company to conquer the box office two weeks in a row with The Lego Movie; the tiny blocks seem to be taking over other movies as well. In anticipation of the forthcoming 86th Academy Awards, Yahoo Movies teamed up with U.K. designer Old Red Jalopy to create a series of Lego versions of the posters for all nine nominees. These new versions manage to recreate the fruits of American Hustle’s wig budget, but not the hair devastation inflicted on Bruce Dern’s hair in the poster for Nebraska.





While these Lego posters gleefully let out some of the air of loftiness that tends to surround most Best Picture nominees, hopefully, the Oscar itself won’t be made of Legos this year.

Have a look at the other posters in the slides above.

H/t to Blame It On the Voices