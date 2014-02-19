Lessons From Inside The $800 Million Girl Scout Cookie Selling Empire

They are everywhere this time of year, and for most people they are an irresistible product they always come back to: Girl Scout cookies.

For 97 years, Girl Scouts across America have participated in the cookie sales program, which has raised nearly $800 million each of the last two years.

“It’s so important to invest in the next generation of leaders,” says Kelly Parisi, Chief Communications Executive for New York City-based Girl Scouts of the USA. Cookies sell for between $4 and $5 a box, and the money raised (after paying the baker) stays in the community and is used to fund Girl Scout troop initiatives. By buying cookies, you’re investing in your community and the girl, Parisi says.

Getting your Thin Mint fix should also make you feel good about the future of women in leadership roles.

According to a recent national study by the Girl Scouts Research Institute (GSRI), only 39% of girls want to be leaders. “Girls are not opting in to leadership roles. They’re putting their hands down earlier and earlier, as early as the age of five,” Parisi says. Another GSRI study on financial literacy found that 90% of girls think managing money is an important skill, but only 12% felt confident making financial decisions. “[The cookie program] allows girls to learn these skills in a safe space,” Parisi says.

Here are five lessons in entrepreneurship girls learn from the cookie program:

Girl Scouts are encouraged to set and reach goals by earning incentives individually (badges, all the way up to tablets), as well as deciding as a group how they want to spend their cookie earnings. For example, a troop of sixth graders from St. Charles, Ill., recently secured funding and approval to build a wheelchair-accessible swing for a classmate so she could participate in playground activities.