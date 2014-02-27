How Airbnb Solved The Mystery Of Predictive Pricing

When product lead Dan Hill watched new Airbnb users make their first furtive listings, he noticed a pattern. They’d glide through the standard questions of address and room size, but then get stuck on the exact same item: price.

“It seems like an innocuous little text field,” Hill says.

Stumped for what they should make their nightly rate, users would frantically open up other tabs, look up neighboring hotels, or just punch in a number and pray. There was way more friction there than anywhere else in the first-time listing process. Clearly, Airbnb had a user experience problem.

“We saw this transition,” Hill says. “People are used to the routine form-filling online, entering credit card details and such, and suddenly they hit (the room rate) and say, ‘oh, I’ve never thought of that question.'”

This was back in June 2012. Hill had just come to the company; he was the cofounder of Crashpadder, a similar space-sharing service that Airbnb acquired. This was three years after Airbnb came out of the seed accelerator Y Combinator; two years before they’d be on the cusp of becoming the world’s largest hotel chain.

That’s what we strive for: digesting your problems to the simplest kernel of an idea.

The user’s not knowing what they should charge signals the change that Airbnb represents. As Hill says, since the beginning of the web, we’ve been able to buy things through ecommerce, then the social wave hit and we could poke each other online, but then companies like Airbnb came on the scene, where real people are interacting offline.

“When you get into the offline space,” Hill says, “you get into all these interesting challenges that people have never considered, like how much should you charge, should you provide towels, what happens if you don’t speak the same language as someone staying with you?”