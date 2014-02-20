4 College Campuses That Can Teach Cities How To Do Transit Better

As much as the college campus bubble might shield students from the “real world” for several years, it also provides a remarkable opportunity for transportation experimentation. Where city initiatives might get mired in local politics and die slow deaths, many campuses have been forced to innovate rapidly to accommodate growing student populations. Often that means they’re putting progressive transportation systems in place long before cities get around to doing the same.

A new report from the Frontier Group and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund takes a look at schools that are coming up with creative ways to solve their transit needs. From a massive network of pedestrian underpasses to bike valets on football game days, the report highlights specific approaches that could inform city planning or become parts of a larger infrastructure. Most importantly, research shows that commuting habits developed in college linger long after graduation–so campuses are often incubators of good transportation citizenship.

In 2006, only 14% of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s students biked to class. In just seven years, that number has leaped to 22%. Much of the rise of cycling culture had to do with B-cycle, the city’s bikeshare program, which students can join at a discounted rate. Because of cycling’s increased popularity, now UW-Madison even offers free bike valet parking on game days.

In addition to the bikeshare, the school has also taken steps to limit cars on campus. UW-Madison has capped and reduced on-campus parking for staff and students while greatly expanding bike paths and racks. The school also maintains a bicycle resource center, which hands out manuals, repair kits, maps, and free tools for tune-ups.

Solutions similar to the resource center are springing up in response to enthusiastic urban biking cultures. New York and Minneapolis now have bike part vending machines that allow cyclists to make quick repairs. But think about what might happen if cities invested in a network of vending machines like this–essentially creating mini-bike resources all over for riders in need.

To help meet its carbon neutrality goal by the year 2050, the University of Colorado-Boulder has encouraged walking to class by investing in a series of underpasses that let pedestrians cross high-traffic roadways safely. Nearly a third of the city’s underpasses are within the university’s borders, and today, roughly 60% of all trips made by students are by bike or foot.

UC-Davis already has a pretty robust biking culture–some 40% of students bike to class. But in order to encourage less private driving, the school decided to also provide carpooling incentives. Now, the school’s goCarpool program gives discounted parking to ride-sharers, reserves spaces for them, enters carpoolers into prize lotteries, and gives them a complimentary rental car voucher per quarter.