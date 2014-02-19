Genius UI: A Prismatic Nightlight That Seesaws On And Off

Nightlights don’t have to be glowing clown faces sticking out of a wall socket. They, too, can be well designed. Such is the case of the Prism Nightlight, a gorgeous seesaw of wood and glass that uses as its affordance a simple tilting motion to turn the light on and off.

A student at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), in Georgia, Nicholas Baker designed the Prism Nightlight for a class project in which he was asked to create a product inspired by the ideals of a notable designer. For his inspiration, Baker chose ex-Ideo designer Naoto Fukasawa, whose “Without Thought” philosophy aims to recognize the inherent ways people interact with objects, then realize them through design.





It looks like Baker was pretty successful at channeling the spirit of Fukasawa’s philosophy. Not only is it an effortless mechanism that works without any switches or buttons, but it makes a sort of emotional sense as well: the nightlight as a sort of miniature star that sets on one end of your nightstand and rises on the other.

Sadly, you can’t actually buy a Prism Nightlight. A one-off project, you’ll have to find your way into Baker’s bedroom if you want to try it out for yourself.