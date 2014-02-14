The Recommender: Erin Schulte, Fast Company’s Senior Editor For Features And Profiles

Name: Erin Schulte Twitter: erin719nyc Role at Fast Company: Senior editor, overseeing features and profiles and our Most Creative People in Business 1000 project Titillating facts: Erin grew up in a town of 3,000 in South Dakota and is the only person in her family who doesn’t fix teeth for a living (her immediate family includes a dentist, an endodontist, a dental hygienist, and the CFO of a dental practice). Also, through a combination of several cross-country moves, rock-climbing expeditions, snowboarding trips, and business travel, she’s visited 46 U.S. states, but still needs excuses to go to Alaska, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Alabama. Recommendations?

Things she’s loving:

1. Lake Street Dive

Between the three of us, my brother and sister and I have probably taken a collective 50 years’ worth of music lessons (among the instruments played: violin, piano, banjo, musical saw, French horn, trumpet, trombone), so music is something we appreciate and share. I was excited when my brother Nick recently sent me some songs from a band he’s loving, Lake Street Dive, which has a new album out this month–although it sounds like it should be played in July, at a backyard party. Here they are in a recent appearance on the Colbert Report; guess the secret’s out.

2. A few good journalism reads

When I started my career as a journalist in the 1990s, working “in newspapers” still seemed like a viable career option. Obviously, a lot has changed and the cycle seems to be getting ever more rapid. I found a lot of food for thought in BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith’s article “What The Longform Backlash Is All About,” where he discusses how his approach to editing has evolved based on the medium and different types of storytelling.

I also loved the profile of Ezra Klein in New York magazine, where he talks about his upcoming “Project X” with Vox Media, his ideas about how news sites should work, and how readers could benefit from both “rivers” and “lakes” of content.

3. Surface magazine‘s recent cover Q&A with architect (and member of the Most Creative People in Business 1000) Peter Marino

He talks about his first big retail job reinventing Barney’s in the late ’80s. Apparently working in retail then was terribly un-glam (he calls Barneys “the bottom of a smelly pickle barrel”). He’s an entertaining character, but the wide-ranging business story about the reinvention of high-end retail also has great lessons about creativity and collaboration.