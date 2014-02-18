The Real Thing Holding You Back From Innovation

To get what you want, you have to do more than ask.

I was standing at the supermarket the other day watching a mother struggling with a young child who kept asking for her mother to buy her something and thinking back to my own vain attempts to keep my kids from pestering me for treats every time we went to the store. I told them repeatedly to stop asking me for things, but still they persisted. Why didn’t they listen?

The fundamental problem is that we communicate what we want from others in three broad ways–through what we say, what we do, and what we reward. And, unfortunately, telling people what you want is the least effective mode of communication.

Let’s return to that poor mother for a second. She requests that her child stop asking for a treat several times. So, her child learns that when you don’t get what you want the first time, you have to keep asking. Chances are, the mom has given in to the onslaught of requests at least once in the past, and so the child also knows she will be rewarded for her persistence. Ultimately, what you do and more importantly what you reward drives other people’s behavior.

The same thing happens frequently in the workplace.

Not long ago, I spoke to a group of CIOs from large companies on the topic of innovation. They attended the meeting where I spoke, because their firms were committed to promoting innovation within their teams. All of them were clear that they spoke often about the importance of innovation. Yet, there was a lot of frustration among these executives that their teams were not as agile as they could be.

Digging deeper, though, it became clear that–despite their pleas for more innovation–many of the organizations were not leading with their actions, and they were not rewarding innovative behavior.