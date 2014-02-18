5 Painless Ways To Make Office Communication Less Frustrating

What’s on your desk right now? A smartphone? Laptop? Tablet? Landline? Technology is supposed to make your life easier, but what happens when the majority of your day is spent doing work about work?

You know what we’re talking about–meetings that never end, e-mail strings that span days. While we can’t promise you’ll never have to sit through another meeting, try these five tips to cut the clutter and eliminate inefficiency in your workplace.

Instead of spending time flipping between e-mails and to-do lists, keep all the information your team needs in one place. Collaboration tools like Asana allow communication and collaboration without e-mail, and leaders can assign tasks and track progress easily. Jaylen Bledsoe, chief executive officer of Bledsoe Technologies LLC, a St. Louis, Missouri-based technology consulting firm, uses both Asana and Trello with its contractors for web design and development projects.

Pick up the phone or walk down the hall to communicate in person.

“I’ve found that you can’t hold an employee accountable if they’ve received 1,001 emails for the same project. Being able to assign a task to an employee, and seeing their productivity, really helps your [company’s] overall productivity,” says Bledsoe.

Many collaboration tools offer free service for smaller teams or free trials so you can test-drive the solution to find the one that works best for your team. Once you select one, be sure to train everyone on how you expect them to use the tool. It may be tempting to fall back into the e-mail trap, so it’s important that everyone use it consistently.