Hip-Hop Trio De La Soul Is Giving Away Its Entire Catalog Right Now

Happy Valentine’s Day, rap nerds. Apparently feeling the love, De La Soul is celebrating by giving away the entirety of its catalog online, today, for free. That means the likes of 3 Feet and Rising and more can be yours with little more than your first name, email, and a few easy clicks.

The giveaway is tied to 3 Feet‘s 25th anniversary, and will be available until around noon eastern time on Saturday. It’s part of a larger trend in the record industry with artists dictating the terms of their own releases, like when Beyoncé surprised fans with Beyoncé, or when Radiohead gave away In Rainbows–and then some–for a suggested donation.





“It’s about allowing our fans who have been looking and trying to get a hold of our music to have access to it,” De La Soul member Posdnuos tells Rolling Stone. “It’s been too long where our fans haven’t had access to everything. This is our way of showing them how much we love them.” Head over to WeAreDeLaSoul.com for all the details.