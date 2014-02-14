This App Lets You Crowdsource Dating Advice… While You’re On Dates

Mind you, that very scientific conclusion comes courtesy of years and years of anecdotal evidence, not just from me, but from countless friends who have exhausted the deepest corners of OKCupid, or who have swiped their thumbs into fleshy nubs on Tinder. Part of it may be that dating websites are rumored to game the system to keep you single on purpose. But another, more honest lens into dating’s undisputed horribleness could simply be this: We’re horrible at it.





That’s where a new app, Crowdpilot, comes in. How it works is simple enough: While out on a date, you crowdsource real-time advice from Facebook friends, Crowdpilot’s community of users, and/or strangers from Amazon’s Mechanical Turk program (whose participants earn a nominal fee-per-minute to tune in), as they listen in on your date via your phone’s microphone. (You are advised to disclose this early on in the date.) Then, the community’s “pilots” offer advice to help you navigate the dating world’s treacherous ebb and flow: You’re talking about your cat too much; you’re chewing kind of loud; I think he likes you, etc.

Crowdpilot was created by Lauren McCarthy, a self-described “designer/programmer/artist/person” who lives in Brooklyn. With the help of design studio Perceptor, Crowdpilot was released this week and can be downloaded on iOS today.

Last year, McCarthy subjected herself to a bizarre series of crowdsourcing experiments in which she’d go on blind dates with men, and broadcast it–video and all–to strangers via Amazon’s Mechanical Turk program. The feedback she got was surprising–mainly, she says, because the responses she received from strangers were actually helpful. “When I went on a date it was really hard to communicate,” McCarthy told Fast Company in a phone conversation. “This whole crowdsourcing conversation can be surprising. Or helpful. Or interesting, at least.”

Admittedly, when I first learned of Crowdpilot and watched the awkward promotional video, I cringed. Backlash on Twitter was equally swift and unforgiving–as Twitter’s outrage machine tends to be.