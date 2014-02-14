Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Pitch Themselves For Charity

We’ve all known about the chemistry between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for eons. Now the two childhood friends and mega-celebrities show the fierce rivalry behind the buddy vibe as they make a pitch for a couple of good causes.





The Oscar winners have teamed up with fundraising start-up Omaze to offer up an exclusive hangout with them to raise money for organizations the two are actively involved in. The Eastern Congo Initiative was founded by Affleck in 2010, while Damon is a co-founder for Water.org.





If you win, feel free to talk Red Sox or literature, just don’t bring up Gigli. And for the record, it’s Matt and Ben.