On The Heels Of California, Senate Introduces “Kill-Switch” Bill For Mobile Phones

[Image: Flickr user Unhindered by Talent]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

That kill-switch idea has been picking up steam. Last week, California legislators introduced a bill that would require mobile devices to come equipped with a way to render them inoperable if lost or stolen, and now it’s catching on a national level.

Four Democratic senators have proposed a bill that would mandate mobile device manufacturers to build in a way to remotely wipe and disable stolen phones. Though the Senate bill proposes giving all consumers a kill-switch option, they are not required to enable it.

