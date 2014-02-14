On The Heels Of California, Senate Introduces “Kill-Switch” Bill For Mobile Phones

That kill-switch idea has been picking up steam. Last week, California legislators introduced a bill that would require mobile devices to come equipped with a way to render them inoperable if lost or stolen, and now it’s catching on a national level.
Four Democratic senators have proposed a bill that would mandate mobile device manufacturers to build in a way to remotely wipe and disable stolen phones. Though the Senate bill proposes giving all consumers a kill-switch option, they are not required to enable it.