The Neuroscience Of Imagination

It was your imagination you were using to create your first finger painting; your imagination that let you visualize what it might be like to make out with your high school crush; your imagination that helped you dream up the idea for your business or book or the house you’ll one day build.

But when you use your imagination, what exactly is at work?

Try this: Close your eyes and imagine a bowl of fruit. This is pretty simple. You might see some apples and oranges, bananas, maybe a bunch of grapes. Probably, you’ve seen enough bowls of fruit in your life to call a stored-up image to mind with little effort.

The brain is fundamentally a lazy piece of meat.

Now close your eyes and imagine these pieces of fruit could talk. What would they say to each other? Not so easy, right? Talking fruit isn’t something we encounter much in life. That means you’ll need to use your perception–what you know about the way different fruits look and taste–and fill in the parts you don’t know. That’s where imagination comes in.

“Perception and imagination are linked because the brain uses the same neural circuits for both functions,” says Gregory Berns, a professor of neuroeconomics and director of the Center for Neuropolicy at Emory University. “Imagination is like running perception in reverse.”

When you call to mind something you’ve never actually seen, it’s a lot easier to think creatively than if you try imagining something that’s familiar to you. That’s because the brain can’t rely on connections that have been shaped by past experience.