Toggle Between Versions of This Music Video On One Screen

Nightbus, a band whose members divide their time between London and Los Angeles, recently shot two versions of a music video for their single, “When The Night Time Comes.” Lots of bands shoot multiple versions of their videos–Arcade Fire does so regularly, with one version interactive and the other one not. The difference with Nightbus is that users can view both versions on a split-screen at the same time, and interact with them by toggling back and forth.





The video often will show the male and female leads of the band side by side, with the split-screen dividing them. It appears as though they are in separate frames, but if you scroll far enough with the special player to one side or the other, it’s clear that they’re both in the same frame. Well, some of the time they are. At other moments, if you scroll all the way over–there’s a puppet in one of the band members’ stead, or some other surprise.

Overall, it’s one of the best case scenarios for seeing double.