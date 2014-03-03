From Frog, How To Collect Consumers’ Data Without Freaking Them Out

Personally, I’m having trouble giving it up. By “it,” I mean information about me, details that I’ve worked hard to safeguard and keep private. In fact, the same companies that are now soliciting, or simply taking, my personal data still encourage me to create strong user IDs and passwords to protect my privacy. This can sometimes feel like a conflicting message to the consumer.

I’ve seen how relinquishing some of my autonomy can be a good thing.

After working in the product strategy, design, and development industries for nearly 25 years, I’ve seen how relinquishing some of my autonomy can be a good thing. Through smartphones, tablets, watches, Google Glasses, and Fitbits, companies are using my personal data to help me in ways that feel comforting instead of unnerving.

Here are five tips for brand leaders to consider when harvesting personal data so consumers feel okay about giving it up.

Successful dental visits and successful data withdrawal have one thing in common–when performed by experts, they can be pain-free and both parties benefit from the experience. Building trust takes time and lending an ear is critical. Listening and responding are two important activities a company can undertake to ensure brand loyalty. And the best brands know this. They nurture their consumers and in return, they earn devotion. Consumers will embrace new products and new terms, including unloading personal information, if they feel a company, their company, cares about them.





Disney is a good example of this. Through MyMagic+, a new vacation management system, Disney is starting to track valuable residual information from the 121.4 million consumers who visit its Orlando theme parks. Wearing MagicBand bracelets embedded with RFID chips, consumers relay data about where they are and what they are buying. The result? Targeted marketing and ideally a better visitor experience. Kids could be personally greeted by Mickey or parents could receive alerts about the shortest line for rides.

In any relationship, shady maneuvers raise eyebrows and suspicion. Trust and mutual respect come through upfront messaging and sincere dialogues between a brand and their users. A company has to be honest about how it is collecting data and how that data will be used. The manner or tone in which this transparency is established will be crucial to consumers’ willingness to comply. Take the money-tracking website Mint.com. When asked about relinquishing private information, Mint clients acknowledged comfort in sharing their financial profile and monthly transactions because of the expert advice on lower bank fees and interest rates the company provides. This reciprocal, show-all nature of their relationship with the brand makes Mint a mint.