The NBA’s Development League Straps A Sensor Disc To Every Player

Your favorite basketball player is about to get one step closer to being a cyborg.

The NBA’s Development League (D-League) will soon begin experimenting with wearable technology on the court, the league announced today. A small disc weighing in at a whopping one ounce–attached either to players’ chests or between their shoulder blades and worn underneath their uniforms–measures vital biological statistics.

Developed in conjunction with STAT Sports, Catapult, and Zephyr, this groundbreaking wearable tech makes available–in real time–individual players’ current state and statistics. The information is relayed to coaching and medical staffs alike in an effort to improve players’ efficiency and effectiveness on the court.

“Our goal is to help improve our players’ performance and maximize their productivity on the court and help them live their dream of someday playing in the NBA,” says D-League president Dan Reed.





By better understanding a player’s cardiovascular and musculoskeletal status during games, the technology promises to quantify exertion in a number of categories including: acceleration and deceleration, jumping, distance, and direction run.

As of now, just two teams are known to be using these little buggers: the Bakersfield Jam and the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants, but the league hopes to expand well beyond that in the future, hopefully by the end of the season, a goal Reed likens to the NBA’s recent partnership with STATS VU and SAP, and incoming commissioner Adam Silver’s “commitment to the technological advancement of the league.”