Comcast, Time Warner, And The Future Of The Cable Box

Comcast‘s acquisition of Time Warner Cable (TWC) is well underway. The $45 billion deal cements Comcast’s position as the country’s largest cable provider and the First Among Equals of our national cable cartel. The Philadelphia-based media giant previously acquired NBC Universal in 2009 (as memorably satirized on 30 Rock), which gave them control of valuable networks like Telemundo, Bravo, and CNBC, along with the NBC broadcast network.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Comcast already wants Xfinity 1 to soon be a thing of the past. They have been aggressively pushing their successor platform, Xfinity X2, to cable industry stakeholders. Although the company has been secretive about where and who is actually test marketing the product, limited rollouts have taken place. X2 lets users stream live television through any of their devices and, crucially, allows users to DVR programs and then replay them later on any platform they want. This functionality is layered on top of a smooth UI that resembles Roku or Apple TV’s platform, and is considered a key part of their future strategy. More Devices, More Data Comcast’s investment in watching content on multiple devices indicates they’re worried about Aereo, which lets subscribers watch broadcast television through multiple devices in limited markets. However, there has been some talk about Comcast turning Aereo into an ally. Much like other industry stakeholders like Twitter, Comcast is well aware that cable customers are outgrowing their cable boxes and remote controls–and that new successor devices, like Xfinity sets and smartphone remote control apps, can capture all sorts of additional data that can then be monetized. The smart television revolution, of which Xfinity is very much a part, isn’t just about offering a better viewing experience–it’s also about leveraging as much data about viewers as possible for advertisers and other parties. While companies like Amazon use every click a visitor makes to serve them with products and specialized services, cable providers haven’t leveraged the data revolution to serve television viewers with customized ads yet. Comcast knows that the future belongs to the parties who can find out exactly how many seconds viewers pause their channel flipping when a show interests them–and they want to make sure it’s them obtaining the data, not Roku, Google, or Apple.