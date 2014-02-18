DonorsChoose Founder Charles Best On The Art Of Asking For Money

Whether it’s a big donation to a nonprofit or a business-boosting investment, asking for money can be tough. It’s all sweaty palms and dry throats as we build ourselves up to seem worthy enough for the money source to fork over some dough.

But Charles Best doesn’t see it that way. Best is a former Bronx high school history teacher and founder of DonorsChoose.org, a New York City-based nonprofit that helps school teachers find funding for their classroom projects. The organization has helped more than 178,000 teachers raise more than $227 million for projects ranging from trips and musical instruments to science projects and technology upgrades. Oh, and he’s successfully asked folks like renowned investor Fred Wilson, MSNBC anchor Jonathan Alter, and late night talk show host Stephen Colbert to sit on his board of directors.

The way Best sees it, there are three key principles to asking for money in a way that makes the process easier–and even fun. Together, this triad makes the ask feel more like the thrill of the chase than going hat-in-hand and ingratiating yourself to someone, he says.

Offer a platform rather than a prescription.

Too often, people looking for money feel like they need to present themselves as if they have all the answers, Best says. They sit down, all full of bravado and say they have discovered the best solution, product or service, trying to impress the investor. That’s risky, especially if the money source doesn’t see it that way.

A platform approach, on the other hand, first requires some homework to find out what’s important to the person handing over the cash. What’s important to him or her? What are that person’s objectives? Then, present yourself as a solution to address those priorities and reach those goals.

People are in a more giving mood after they’ve received an award or promotion, that’s a good time to plan your ask.

This was the approach Best and his team took when trying to attract Stephen Colbert to the organization. Best and his team came up with an idea for a “philanthropic straw poll” on DonorsChoose.org where donors could “vote” for their favorite Presidential candidate by making donations to schools. At the time, Colbert was making a satirical run for the top spot on the Democrat ticket and wanted fans of his show to have a way to show their support.

“He had all these members of Colbert Nation wanting to open up their wallets and purses to support him as he agitated to run in the Democrat primary,” Best recalls.