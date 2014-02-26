For Its Next Tune, Pandora Will Change The Music Industry

Before founding Pandora and becoming a multimillionaire, Tim Westergren used to play piano for YellowWood Junction , a Bay Area band with a sound between Fleetwood Mac and Ben Folds Five. As indie musicians must, they’d traverse America for gigs–with no one to help them get butts in seats.

“We used to get in a van and drive 13,000 miles to Boulder and put flyers up on telephone poles to get people to come hear us play,” he says. “There was no infrastructure for promotion for bands, unless you were on radio–and that was a very narrow pipe.”

From what Westergren says, Pandora soon may become that infrastructure for its 100,000 artists. It’s the next step for a company that’s been driving streaming radio since its founding in 2000. The company spent many lean years before it took off, and by 2011 they named one of our Most Innovative Companies. That same year, Pandora filed an IPO–as of now, stocks sit at 36.03 a share. Their latest move is targeted in-car advertising. From what Westergren says, the next step will be giving artists a similar power of focus.

While he’s cagey on details, Pandora’s “building a set of capabilities” that will allow artists to “harness” their audiences, with the first fruits coming this summer. It’s the ingredients for a very different music industry, he says, for once artists can look get detailed data of their fans, they’ll better be able to drive patronage of their art.

It sounds a lot like Google Analytics or Chartbeat: in the same way that web publishers track metrics to better understand their readers, musicians could tune to the taste of their listeners. As Westergren explains:

You have an audience of people who thumbed up your music, thumbed it down, created stations with it. There are people that express a preference for your music, we know who they are. The idea is to allow you to go in and see those people, understand that data, understand the songs are being thumbed up, thumbed down, what songs are doing well, what stations they do well on, understand your own data and do it in a very detailed way.

On top of that, Pandora plans to provide a map of fans across the country. This will let artists see where their fans are and let them know when they’re coming to town. This will eclipse the promotions pipe of broadcast radio, Westergren says: while a couple hundred songs get rotated through on the radio, Pandora plays 95,000 a month.

“What Pandora has, which has never existed before, is a platform this big that can accommodate so many different artists and has personalized knowledge of every listener and the ability to communicate with them,” he says. “Those have never been brought together under one platform–and it’s really the ingredients for a very different industry.”