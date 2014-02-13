Why “This Is My Jam” Stopped Overthinking Music Discovery

The question will likely be timeless: How do you discover new music? Some companies have bet on human editors, while others put their weight behind clever algorithms. One company thinks the solution is actually more like a pendulum that swings back and forth between the two.

“The best music discovery happens in a context,” says Matthew Ogle, founder of This Is My Jam. “It comes from a friend, from someone you admire and trust, or at a specific time or place.” The discovery question is one that Ogle has been trying to solve by asking a slightly unusual question: Which song is most likely to hook you on a new sound and keep you listening?

That One Song



That One Song is a new feature from This Is My Jam that tries to determine that must-hear song by a given artist. It takes all the aggregate data about their songs and narrows the choice down to one track. To date, there have been around 1.5 million songs posted to the company’s site, of which about 500,000 are unique–not duplicates posted by different people.

Visiting the one song page, you literally fill in the blank. “What should I listen to by ____?” The feature was born quickly in about 48 hours and was spurred on by the Midem Hack Day. Searching through the concert listings in Cannes–where Midem was being held–and not recognizing many of the artist names led to the experimental feature.

Behind the scenes the feature works by grouping all the data and then regrouping by artist. Once that’s sorted it’s then weighted not only by raw number of times a song has been mentioned as someone’s jam, but also adds play count and number of likes into the algorithmic decision as well.

“This method worked surprisingly well out of the gate,” says Ogle. “Often highlighting either the obvious hit like “Royals” for Lorde, but also frequently throwing a song into the #1 slot that is well known but not usually on top, but still has that certain “jam-factor” like The Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows.'”

What about the obscure songs that have a lot less data attached to them? When someone picks those, it gets assumed that you’re a bit more of a music connoisseur and your choice gets weighted heavier. It’s an aspect that has more of the human element behind it. The one-song feature is a first step for the company that’s finally able at a user level to see patterns in the data.