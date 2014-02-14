Two Female VCs Launch Silicon Valley Firm To Show Diversity Equals Profit

Individually, Jennifer Fonstad and Theresia Gouw are a rare breed in Silicon Valley–two veteran female venture capitalists who rose through the ranks to senior positions at top firms. As a team, with the new VC firm they’ve launched together this month, they are practically unicorns.

If women are underrepresented at tech companies, they are even more scarce in the world of venture capital, the industry often responsible for making or breaking the fates of early-stage startups. As of 2011, only 11% of VC partners were female, according to an industry survey, and that percentage is likely even lower today.

Having diversity in management makes business sense for the bottom line.

This puts their new firm, Aspect Ventures, in a unique position. “We are at the top of our game, and if there’s an opportunity to be entrepreneurial, this is it,” says Fonstad, who served as partner and managing director at Draper Fisher Jurvetson for 17 years. They founded it to return to their passions for advising very young companies. “We also think there is an opportunity to serve as a role model in our industry.”

Launching the fund with their own fortunes to start, they’ll also be banking on diversity to boost their investment returns. A number of research studies have shown that diversity isn’t just a socially important goal–it also makes financial sense. For example, one analysis of more than 20,000 venture-backed companies in the U.S. showed that successful startups had more women in top positions than failed startups. Another study showed that public companies with more women on the board have significantly better financial performance.

“Having diversity in management makes business sense for the bottom line,” says Gouw. “Because of the nature of the unbounded decisions that are being figured out at these startups, it really helps when you’re looking at it a lot of different ways,” she says. Aspect Ventures will be putting such ideas to the test with the investments they chose and in the advice they give from their board seats at their portfolio companies, she says. They intend to emphasize the value of different backgrounds and perspectives, whether that is gender, race, or simply professional background.

Yesterday, illustrating this philosophy, they announced their first stake–participating in a $15 million Series B round investment in the San Francisco company UrbanSitter. The startup–founded by four busy parents–helps people with children find trusted babysitters and nannies through their own social networks, mostly via a mobile app. The company is pursuing a large market need that young male entrepreneurs following startup guru Paul Graham’s oft-quoted advice–find startup ideas by looking to solve one’s own problems–might never have dreamed up.

Gouw, who led Accel Partners’ investment in rising e-commerce star Birchbox during her time at the firm, knows this first-hand: “I’m pretty sure two dudes would not have started that company,” she says of Birchbox.