Cable And Tech Companies Are Creating A Group To Push For Expanding Wi-Fi Access

A group of cable and tech companies are banding together to create a coalition to push the government for expanded Wi-Fi access. The companies, which include Comcast, Time Warner Cable , Broadcom, Charter, Google, and Microsoft, have independently pushed for the release of more spectrum and announced Thursday the creation of WiFiForward .

Of note is the absence of wireless carriers in this group, including Verizon and AT&T. Such companies have built their own networks of Wi-Fi hot spots to take the stress off their cellular networks. Yet there have been concerns that such hot spots could also eat into their revenues.

Comcast has close to a million Wi-Fi hotspots and anticipates adding more to meet customer demand. “Skyrocketing usage on Wi-Fi networks has caused significant congestion in existing Wi-Fi spectrum bands, especially in urban areas and in crowded public venues,” wrote Tom Nagel, senior vice president of business development and strategic initiatives, in a blog post. “It is critical that we take action now so that we have Wi-Fi networks that can continue to meet the growing needs of consumers in the future.”