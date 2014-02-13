A Heartwarming Valentine’s Ad With A Surprise Ending, And Product

OK, done?

It all starts off as another example of advertising’s standard approach to love and relationships. The good looking spouse, the music, the composition illustrating absence and longing–it’s all there. But at the end, we’re thrown for a bit of a loop. How you’re thrown for that loop depends on your perspective. It could be that it’s a dude. That it’s a dude in a military uniform. That a spot that is so seemingly walking along such a familiar storyline was able to surprise you. Or that it could just as easily be selling home insurance as lube. Either way, it works.

The spot is airing on Bravo and E! in seven major U.S. markets.