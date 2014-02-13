When Street Art Goes Wrong: This Philip Seymour Hoffman Tribute Is Way Off

Cinema lost one of its most brilliant performers with the tragic death of Philip Seymour Hoffman recently. The incredibly versatile actor had a chameleonic talent for disappearing into roles, and making himself seem like any other person. In an unfortunate similarity, a new street art tribute to Hoffman looks like it could be depicting just about anybody.





The “PSH RIP” mural cropped up on a construction trailer in New York’s East Village not long after the great actor’s February 2nd passing. Painted by artist Michael DeNicola aka Ink Lungs, the tribute does bear some similarities to Hoffman. It has ears and a nose and face-hair. But it could be just about any hirsute male face, from Stephen King to Michael McDonald. Not exactly as botched a likeness as that Ecce Homo “restoration” from a couple years ago, but still way off the mark.

H/t to Animal New York