How David Koechner Ditched His “Anchorman” Cowboy Hat To Play A Villain In “Cheap Thrills”

“I didn’t know there were that many laughs in the film,” David Koechner says about his new movie, Cheap Thrills, in which the man who’s best known as Champ Kind in the Anchorman films plays the sadistic villain. “I honestly didn’t. It didn’t strike me as necessarily funny. We weren’t trying to be funny, but you realize there’s all these releases that have to happen. But I was surprised how much humor there was.”





Playing funny, of course, isn’t a new thing for Koechner–Anchorman aside, there’s the recurring role on The Office as prankster Todd Packer, or the countless small parts in movies from The 40-Year-Old Virgin to Talladega Nights to Get Smart–but playing the heavy in a gory thriller is. It’s a bold move to go from wearing Champ Kind’s cowboy hat to being the person who makes Pat Healy and Ethan Embry do horrible things to themselves, each other, and random strangers in Cheap Thrills. Every actor likes the idea of playing against type, but how do you take a well-established personal brand as a lovable, occasionally crass goofball, and flip it on its head?

“I love playing in different genres,” he says. “I don’t get a lot of those opportunities, so this was perfect.” Here are some tips from Koechner on how–and why–to find those “perfect” opportunities to play for yourself.

Take the opportunity itself as a compliment.

Koechner’s never played a character like Collin, the rich sociopath who offers two down-on-their-luck construction workers the chance to win a lot of money by one-upping one another by doing outrageous, disgusting, and dangerous things–but he has taken other roles outside of comedy films before, in movies like Piranha 3DD and Final Destination 5. And when those opportunities come calling, he enjoys it.

“Often I’ll hear people say, ‘I think you’d be really good in a drama,’ and I appreciate that. I take that as a compliment, because it means they think I can act, given the chance,” he laughs. “But it’s a delicate thing, because you don’t want to just go straight out and do it.” Going too far in pursuing a role against type, without considering how, can damage the way people see an actor.

“I remember as a kid, you’d watch one of your favorite comics, and if they did something dark, you’d be like, ‘What? Stop it,’” he says. “But this is the perfect project, because it has that human and that dark quality to it.”

Don’t do something you’re not good at just to prove yourself.

There’s long been a trope that said that comedic actors, in order to prove themselves, had to do drama–but for every Bill-Murray-in-Lost-In-Translation thrilling display of talent, there’s a Jim-Carrey-in-The-Majestic snoozefest. That’s not something that Koechner buys into, and he’s equally suspicious of the idea that a good dramatic actor can walk into a comedic role easily.